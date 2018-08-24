Why trade row could hit cost of drinks in China
The US-China trade war has seen Beijing put 25% tariffs on US sorghum imports. But drinkers could be paying more for their nights out, as it's a key ingredient in one of China's favourite drinks, baijiu.

  • 24 Aug 2018
