Inside the most dangerous parts of Sellafield
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Inside the most dangerous parts of Sellafield

Sellafield is one of the most contaminated industrial sites in Europe. Crumbling, near-derelict buildings are home to decades worth of accumulated radioactive waste - a toxic legacy from the early years of the nuclear age.

Now its operators are in a race against time to make the most dangerous areas safe. Here's a look at the technology being used in the clean-up operation.

  • 27 Aug 2018