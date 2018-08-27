Media player
Inside the most dangerous parts of Sellafield
Sellafield is one of the most contaminated industrial sites in Europe. Crumbling, near-derelict buildings are home to decades worth of accumulated radioactive waste - a toxic legacy from the early years of the nuclear age.
Now its operators are in a race against time to make the most dangerous areas safe. Here's a look at the technology being used in the clean-up operation.
27 Aug 2018
