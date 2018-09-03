'Businesses don't fail, people do'
After Andy Scott's property chain went bust, he started out again taking over so-called "distressed businesses", that is, firms on the verge of going bust. His secret is that many troubled firms have bright futures if you have the patience to turn them around.

Video journalist: Jeremy Howell

