'I was forced to sleep in my car'

Video

Five of England’s leading letting agents are discriminating against tenants on housing benefit, a report by Shelter and the National Housing Federation has found.

Stephen Tyler, who uses a wheelchair, said he was forced to sleep in his car because of such discrimination.

Watch the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme on weekdays between 09:00 and 11:00 BST on BBC Two and the BBC News channel in the UK and on iPlayer afterwards.