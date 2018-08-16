Which fast-food chain is going upmarket?
It’s just over a decade since the first Byron branch opened in west London and flipped the traditional burger from junk food to high-quality restaurant dish.

Now, McDonald’s is trying to get in on the act. For one day only, the fast-food chain gave its High Street Kensington branch in West London a luxury makeover.

Video journalist: Katie Hile

