Hammersmith commuters build chair bridge over flooded road
London bridge over puddled water: Flooded road crossed with chairs

Commuters were forced to get creative when flash floods outside Hammersmith Tube blocked the walkway.

Footage shared online showed passengers building the bridge, using chairs from a sandwich shop to avoid a huge puddle.

Transport for London said part of the station was closed because of the wet weather.

Flash floods hit the capital after heavy downpours struck on Thursday.

  • 10 Aug 2018
