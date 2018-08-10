Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
London bridge over puddled water: Flooded road crossed with chairs
Commuters were forced to get creative when flash floods outside Hammersmith Tube blocked the walkway.
Footage shared online showed passengers building the bridge, using chairs from a sandwich shop to avoid a huge puddle.
Transport for London said part of the station was closed because of the wet weather.
Flash floods hit the capital after heavy downpours struck on Thursday.
-
10 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/business-45148191/london-bridge-over-puddled-water-flooded-road-crossed-with-chairsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window