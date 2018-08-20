The woman behind 'Tinder for mums'

Video

As the first of her friends to become a mum, Michelle Kennedy didn't have a network of other mothers to share her experiences with.

She had worked in high roles in tech start-ups and dating apps, as Director of Bumble and Deputy CEO of Badoo, so she decided to use her experience to help create a solution for modern mums.

More than a year on, Michelle's "dating" app Peanut has had more than 17 million swipes.

Video journalist: Hannah Gelbart

