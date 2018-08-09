How Instagram is influencing hotel design
If a picture wasn’t uploaded, did it even happen? That’s the feeling amongst many today – especially millennials – and it’s something businesses are increasingly taking note of. This is perhaps no more so the case than in the tourism and hotel industry. Some hotels are so conscious of it, they are making deliberate choices in design to look good on Instagram, as Katie Silver reports.

