Make-up artist 'inspired by Hunger Games'
Seventeen-year-old Lila Childs says she was inspired by the Hunger Games films to become a make-up artist. She uses Instagram to showcase her work and to discover beauty brands. One of the brands she uses is Glossier, a direct-to-consumer beauty firm that's now worth an estimated $390m.

  • 09 Aug 2018
