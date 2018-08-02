Media player
Why Apple is worth $1 trillion ... and who could challenge it
Apple has become the world's first $1 trillion company.
How did it get here - and which other firms could soon be worth as much?
Video journalist: Jeremy Howell
02 Aug 2018
