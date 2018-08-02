Media player
'All my spare money goes on my mortgage now'
The Bank of England has raised interest rates from 0.5% to 0.75%.
Sarah Cottingham is a homeowner in Hertfordshire who is worried about the rate rise.
02 Aug 2018
