Apple touches a trillion dollars

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Why Apple's share value is touching a trillion dollars
Apple could become a trillion-dollar company on Wednesday if it share price climbs high enough in trading on Wall Street. How did it get here? And what other firms could soon be breaking through the mark?
Video journalist: Jeremy Howell
-
31 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/business-45020474/why-apple-s-share-value-is-touching-a-trillion-dollarsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window