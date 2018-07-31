Media player
British Gas's new tariffs 'successful'
Centrica chief executive Iain Conn says that British Gas is "being quite successful in offering new things for customers that they want".
He explained that 900,000 people have been moved from standard variable tariffs on to different deals.
However, British Gas did lose 340,000 customer accounts, representing about 270,000 customers, in the UK in the first half of this year.
31 Jul 2018
