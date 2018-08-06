‘When I started working, there weren’t even ladies' toilets’
‘Don’t try to be a man,’ says rail boss Dyan Crowther

Dyan Crowther has been working in the rail industry for 30 years. When she started out as a graduate trainee, there weren't any ladies' toilets where she was stationed. She’s now the first female managing director of a British train company and has big plans for the future of Eurostar.

