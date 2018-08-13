'You need to think 10 years ahead'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Electronics boss: 'You need to think 10 years ahead'

Kinpo is a Taiwanese electronics giant. It employs 40,000 people and has a turnover of $36bn a year. It has developed some ground-breaking products, such 3D printers and a mirror that doubles as a computer screen. The key to success, says chief executive Simon Shen, is thinking far into the future.

Video journalist: Jeremy Howell

See more at CEO Secrets

  • 13 Aug 2018
Go to next video: 'Business is a marathon, not a sprint'