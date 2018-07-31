Trekking to Everest: 'Challenging but rewarding!'

Video

Mount Everest, the world's tallest mountain is notorious for its harsh climbing conditions and treacherous weather. Climbing to the top can cost up to $100,000 and you need significant mountaineering experience and fitness. For those unable to climb Everest, the trek to its base camp is increasingly popular.

Adventure tourism in the region has reached new heights after the 2015 earthquake that devastated Nepal. The growing number of visitors have brought growing economic benefits and the development of infrastructure to the mountain villages in the Himalayas.

Reported, filmed and scripted by Pamela Parker