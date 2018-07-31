Why I kept climbing on shredded hands

Media player
World-famous aerialist on the keys to her success
Christine Van Loo is a world-famous aerialist who has performed with Paul McCartney and Britney Spears.
By the age of 19, she was a seven-time US national acro-gymnastics champion.
Now 48, she describes how she got to where she is today.
Video Journalist: Hannah Gelbart
