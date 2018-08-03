Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How plastic became a million dollar idea
Plastic is the material of modern times, used in everything from toys to computers to weaponry. The first type of plastic was created in 1907, but who invented it and why? Aaron Heslehurst tells the story of this million dollar idea.
Video journalist: Jeremy Howell
-
03 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window