Million dollar idea: Canned food

How canned food became a million dollar idea
It lurks in our larders, waiting to be eaten when we haven't the time or the energy to cook. We're talking about canned food. Nowadays it's a multi-billion dollar global industry but it was first created for a single customer, Britain's Royal Navy. Aaron Heslehurst tells the story.
Video journalist: Jeremy Howell
27 Jul 2018
