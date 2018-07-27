Million dollar idea: Canned food
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

How canned food became a million dollar idea

It lurks in our larders, waiting to be eaten when we haven't the time or the energy to cook. We're talking about canned food. Nowadays it's a multi-billion dollar global industry but it was first created for a single customer, Britain's Royal Navy. Aaron Heslehurst tells the story.

Video journalist: Jeremy Howell

  • 27 Jul 2018
Go to next video: Million dollar idea: Toilet paper