'Glamping' in India's Thar desert

Every year over 200,000 tourists visit India’s Thar desert, but some of them are now turning towards experiential travel - and luxury camping or "glamping". The trend is new in India but has already turning out to be a successful model for many businesses.

Reporting by Devina Gupta; filmed and edited by Premanand Boominathan; series produced by Pamela Parker

  • 24 Jul 2018
