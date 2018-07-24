Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Glamping' in India's Thar desert
Every year over 200,000 tourists visit India’s Thar desert, but some of them are now turning towards experiential travel - and luxury camping or "glamping". The trend is new in India but has already turning out to be a successful model for many businesses.
Reporting by Devina Gupta; filmed and edited by Premanand Boominathan; series produced by Pamela Parker
24 Jul 2018
