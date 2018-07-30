'Business is a marathon, not a sprint'
In the 1980s, Clem Chambers created some of the world's first computer games. This industry now earns $100bn a year but Clem's firm, CRL, didn't last long enough to reap the full rewards. Now, he runs a business launching crypto-currencies on the blockchain. The lesson, he says, is that business is a marathon, not a sprint.

