Teaching the elite to fly helicopters
Video

The UK's Empire Test Pilots' School (ETPS) has just taken delivery of four state-of-the-art helicopters - flying classrooms that will help civilian and military test pilots perfect their flying skills. Theo Leggett reports.

  • 18 Jul 2018
