What happens when the boss burns out

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'I violently, physically and mentally burnt out'
Physical and mental exhaustion is something that most people in the start-up world can relate to.
For ad agency boss Michelle Morgan, it led to a violent burnout and her taking 18 months off work to recover.
But what happens to a company when the boss burns out?
Video Journalist: Hannah Gelbart
See more at CEO Secrets
-
23 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window