What happens when the boss burns out
'I violently, physically and mentally burnt out'

Physical and mental exhaustion is something that most people in the start-up world can relate to.

For ad agency boss Michelle Morgan, it led to a violent burnout and her taking 18 months off work to recover.

But what happens to a company when the boss burns out?

Video Journalist: Hannah Gelbart

  • 23 Jul 2018
