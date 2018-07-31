The Maasai boy who chased away lions

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The Maasai boy who chased away the lions
When he was just 11, Richard Turere devised a light system to stop lions from killing his family's cows. But what happened to him after his invention was a success?
This BBC series was produced with funding from Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
-
31 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window