Giving Kenyan female prisoners a second chance
Could allowing inmates access to tech lessons be a key tool in rehabilitation?

Entrepreneur Aggrey Mokaya believes his Change Hub programme, which teaches prisoners everything from coding to web design, will slash Kenya's high re-offending rates.

He wants to expand his scheme to reach the estimated 8,000 female prisoners in Kenya.

  • 09 Oct 2018
