Chowberry app prevents food waste in Nigeria
Oscar Ekponimo is the entrepreneur behind Nigerian mobile app Chowberry.

It connects people to supermarket food that would ordinarily end up in the bin.

This BBC series was produced with funding from Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

  • 18 Sep 2018
