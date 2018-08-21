Media player
Bloodless malaria testing on the way?
Nearly half of the world's population is at risk of malaria. It's a disease that kills nearly half a million people every single year. But four students in Uganda have invented a testing kit that's being billed as the single most important advance in the fight against malaria in recent years.
This BBC series was produced with funding from Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
21 Aug 2018
