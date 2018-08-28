Media player
What's next for this African teenage coding superstar?
Nigerian schoolgirl Tomisin Ogunnubi is impressing tech companies with her coding ambitions after coming up with an app that helps children who are lost find their way back home.
28 Aug 2018
