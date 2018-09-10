The kit that's helping children pursue their science dreams
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The kit that's helping children pursue their science dreams

As the child of a science teacher Charles Ofori Antipem yearned for bits of wires and batteries to play with, but now he is making a science kit that's helping school children to become scientists.

So far the Ghanaian inventor has sold more than 5,000 sets to schools across the country. It comes in the size of a textbook packed with an electrical kit.

This BBC series was produced with funding from Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

  • 10 Sep 2018
Go to next video: The maternity kit that's saving lives in Nigeria