Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The maternity kit that's saving lives in Nigeria
Adepeju Jaiyeoba gave up her law career to help prevent mothers from dying in childbirth in Nigeria by creating a life-saving maternity kit.
Warning: Please note this video contains distressing scenes.
This BBC series was produced with funding from Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
-
04 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window