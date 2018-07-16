Media player
Video
The perilous search for 'Himalayan viagra'
More valuable than gold, Yarsagumba fungus is only found in the Himalayan mountains above 3000 metres (9,842 feet). Every spring people come from miles around to search for the precious crop, which sells for more than $100 a gram across Asia and the US.
16 Jul 2018
