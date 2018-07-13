Autonomous car's debut at Goodwood

Media player
Autonomous car is first to get round Goodwood circuit
History has been made at the Festival of Speed in Goodwood. An autonomous car has become the first to make it round the race circuit. And the car? An American roadster more than 50 years old. The BBC's Victoria Fritz was amongst the crew.
13 Jul 2018
