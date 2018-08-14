Uganda's food waste warrior aims to help farmers
Food wasted every year in Africa could feed up to 300 million people, according to the United Nations. Lawrence Okettayot, a 23-year-old engineering student in Uganda, hopes that his food dehydrator will tackle not just his country's food waste problems but the world's.

