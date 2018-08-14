Media player
Uganda's food waste warrior aims to help farmers
Food wasted every year in Africa could feed up to 300 million people, according to the United Nations. Lawrence Okettayot, a 23-year-old engineering student in Uganda, hopes that his food dehydrator will tackle not just his country's food waste problems but the world's.
This BBC series was produced with funding from Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
14 Aug 2018
