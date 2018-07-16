Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Don't be do-gooders. Do things'
You can find Cafédirect's coffee on the shelves of several supermarkets. Part of the company's revenues goes to supporting coffee farmers in developing countries. But a business committed to charity must firstly be profitable, says its chief executive John Steel.
Video journalist: Jeremy Howell
See more at CEO Secrets
-
16 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window