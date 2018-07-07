Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sliced bread: Ninety years of pre-cut loaves
Ninety years ago the first pre-sliced loaves of bread went on sale.
BBC Rewind has taken a look through the archives at its impact.
-
07 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window