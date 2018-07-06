Rockets, cars and flame throwers: Who is Elon Musk?
Rockets, cars and flame throwers: Who is Elon Musk?

The billionaire who set his sights on Mars: Elon Musk has revolutionised the worlds of rocketry, cars and online payments. What will he come up with next?

Video journalist: Jeremy Howell

  • 06 Jul 2018