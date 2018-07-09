From ballet teacher to Citroën boss
Citroën CEO: ‘Directors' egos can be a bit like four-year-olds’

Linda Jackson is the first female CEO of French carmaker Citroën.

A little-known secret is that she also once worked as a professional ballet teacher.

What did her four-year-old students teach her about running a multinational car company?

Video journalist: Hannah Gelbart

  • 09 Jul 2018
