From ballet teacher to Citroën boss

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Citroën CEO: ‘Directors' egos can be a bit like four-year-olds’
Linda Jackson is the first female CEO of French carmaker Citroën.
A little-known secret is that she also once worked as a professional ballet teacher.
What did her four-year-old students teach her about running a multinational car company?
Video journalist: Hannah Gelbart
See more at CEO Secrets
-
09 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/business-44730967/citron-ceo-directors-egos-can-be-a-bit-like-four-year-oldsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window