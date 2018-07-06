Media player
How headphones became a million dollar idea
Headphones used to be worn only by people doing rather geeky, technical jobs - like radio operators. But nowadays, they've become a must-have accessory for anyone young and chic. Who invented headphones? And who made them cool?
Video journalist: Jeremy Howell
06 Jul 2018
