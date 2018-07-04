WTO boss: Protectionism 'will hit global economy'
The world economy will either contract or slow down due to protectionist trade policies, the director general of the WTO says.

Roberto Azevedo also tells BBC economics editor Kamal Ahmed that Donald Trump's rise was a result of structural tensions in the global economy.

Mr Azevedo says those tensions are at the root of moves towards a trade war, rather than being Mr Trump's fault.

