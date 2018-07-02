Innovation needs perfect timing

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Launching new technology needs 'perfect timing'
Moixa makes batteries to power the home. They store solar energy, and energy bought from the grid at cheap rates. Moixa's batteries are now installed in over a thousand houses in the UK and thousands more in Japan and can significantly cut energy bills.
But boss Simon Daniel had to think long and hard about the best time to launch his new technology onto the market.
Video journalist: Jeremy Howell
See more at CEO Secrets
-
02 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window