Virtual reality 'is not just for gamers'
The use of virtual and augmented reality technology by businesses is gaining popularity across Asia. Firms are looking for new ways to improve clients' experience and for some, VR is the answer.
Reporter: Stephen McDonell; Camera/editor: Gemma Laister; Series producer: Pamela Parker
27 Jun 2018
