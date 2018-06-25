'Don't be boring' says tote bag boss
Smruti Sriram is the boss of the world’s largest ethical manufacturer of reusable bags. She's a pioneer of the anti-plastic movement and her company supplies canvas bags to Topshop, Nike and Tesco.

