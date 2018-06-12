Video

A martial arts gym manager and a bike shop owner have told BBC Radio 5 live about their concerns ahead of Network Rail selling-off thousands of railway arches across England and Wales.

Network Rail said: “As a taxpayer-funded, public company, we use funds from property rents and sales to invest in improving and growing the UK’s railway infrastructure, reducing the need for the taxpayer and the fare-payer to fund our railways. Upon completion of the sale, all current leases will transfer to the new buyer and all arrangements and protections will remain unchanged.”