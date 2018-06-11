What do we know about North Korea's economy?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
President Trump's continued engagement with North Korea raises curiosity over its economy.
President Trump's talks with North Korea raise curiosity over its economy - how do North Koreans live? Our Asia business correspondent Karishma Vaswani debunks some of the myths.
-
11 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/business-44439581/president-trump-s-continued-engagement-with-north-korea-raises-curiosity-over-its-economyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window