Million dollar idea: The match
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

How the match became a million dollar idea

For thousands of years, mankind had to rub sticks together, or bang together flints, if he wanted to make fire. Amazingly, it was only in the 19th Century that the match was invented, giving people flames on demand.

The BBC's Aaron Heslehurst explains how it became a million dollar idea.

Video journalist: Jeremy Howell

  • 08 Jun 2018
Go to next video: Million dollar idea: Lipstick