Electric motorbikes zoom into the fast lane

How electric motorbikes are zooming into the fast lane
To date electric motorbikes have been a niche product, but as legislators around the world bear down on vehicle pollution and battery technology improves, they look set to break into the mass market.
We talk to Silicon Valley's Zero Motorcycles - one of the largest electric bike manufacturers in the world.
Video journalist: Cody Godwin
08 Jun 2018
