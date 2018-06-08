Electric motorbikes zoom into the fast lane
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

How electric motorbikes are zooming into the fast lane

To date electric motorbikes have been a niche product, but as legislators around the world bear down on vehicle pollution and battery technology improves, they look set to break into the mass market.

We talk to Silicon Valley's Zero Motorcycles - one of the largest electric bike manufacturers in the world.

Video journalist: Cody Godwin

  • 08 Jun 2018
Go to next video: Are e-bikes the way forward in London?