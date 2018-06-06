Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Will the aircraft of the future have a sunroof?
The boss of Emirates has suggested that planes of the future may not have windows. But could they have sunroofs? Or robot attendants?
The BBC's Aaron Heslehurst examines some ideas for the airline interiors of the future.
Video journalist: Peter Page
-
06 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window