Million dollar idea: Lipstick
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

How lipstick became a million dollar idea

People have been wearing lipstick for thousands of years, even as conservative authorities denounced it as decadent throughout much of history.

Nowadays, billions of women and quite a few men wear it regularly and the industry's worth $8bn a year. So how did lipstick become a commercial success?

Video journalist: Jeremy Howell

  • 01 Jun 2018
Go to next video: Million dollar idea: The light bulb