Million dollar idea: Lipstick

Video
How lipstick became a million dollar idea
People have been wearing lipstick for thousands of years, even as conservative authorities denounced it as decadent throughout much of history.
Nowadays, billions of women and quite a few men wear it regularly and the industry's worth $8bn a year. So how did lipstick become a commercial success?
Video journalist: Jeremy Howell
01 Jun 2018
