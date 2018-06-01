Media player
Can tree planting stop Uzbekistan's toxic sands?
Toxic chemicals in the Aral Sea's exposed seabed have caused health problems across Uzbekistan.
Part of our series Taking the Temperature, which focuses on the battle against climate change and the people and ideas making a difference.
Produced by Rustam Qobil & Paul Harris
01 Jun 2018
