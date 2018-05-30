Paris moves to improve air quality
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Paris moves to improve air quality

Cities across Europe are looking at ways to cut pollution and improve air quality - but none has gone further than Paris which has already banned older cars from its streets. Eventually, the plan is to outlaw many petrol vehicles and all diesels. So what do Parisians think?

  • 30 May 2018
Go to next video: Air pollution at 'illegal' levels in UK